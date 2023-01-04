IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Umran Malik shatters Jasprit Bumrah's record, scripts history by topping this list

Follow us on Image Source : AP Umran malik celebrates

India's young fast bowler Umran Malik created history in the first T20 match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The 23-year-old broke Jasprit Bumrah's record with his pace bowling at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Umran has now become India's fastest bowler. During the match, he bowled at a speed of 155 kmph and became the fastest bowler in the history of Indian cricket to reach the feat.

Bumrah's record

Before Umran, the record for bowling the fastest delivery for India was in Jasprit Bumrah's name. He had bowled at a speed of 153.6 kmph. Umran has surpassed Bumrah and now tops the list of Indians to bowl the fastest deliveries. Mohammed Shami (153.3 kmph) and Navdeep Saini (152.8 kmph) are in the third and fourth positions respectively.

Shanaka's wicket

In the first T20I just when the Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka was nearing his half-century, India skipper Hardik Pandya handed the ball to Umran in the 17th over. The youngster who is also known as Jammu Express did what hardly anyone was expecting. Umran bowled the fourth ball of the over at a speed of 155 kmph and dismissed Shanaka. Shanaka was out when Yuzvendra Chahal caught the ball near extra cover. With this, Shanaka returned to the pavilion after scoring 45 runs in 27 balls, and a struggling Indian team managed to bounce back into the match.

Two wickets against Sri Lanka

Umran was India's second successful bowler in this match. Along with pace, he also took two important wickets while bowling economically. He gave only 27 runs in his 4 overs bowling and took the wickets of Aslanka-Shanaka. This was Umran's fastest ball in international cricket but in IPL he had bowled at a speed of 156.9 kmph against Delhi Capitals.

Umran Malik's performance in all previous T20I matches

IND vs SL: Wickets - 2 , Economy Rate - 6.75 (3rd January 2023)

IND vs IRE: Wickets - 1 , Economy Rate - 10.50 (28th June 2022)

IND vs ENG: Wickets 1 - , Economy Rate - 14.00 (10th July 2022)

IND vs IRE: Wickets - 0 , Economy Rate - 14.00 (26th June 2022)

Latest Cricket News