Ultimate test awaits teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as Jasprit Bumrah challenge beckons in RR-MI clash

New Delhi:

Young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will face his biggest test so far when he will be pitted against modern-day great Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming clash between the Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, today. Despite all the mayhem the 15-year-old has created, he would have to be on his toes when he takes on the iconic speedster.

The face-off could have happened before last year had Sooryavanshi not been dismissed for a two-ball duck in the first over by Deepak Chahar when these two sides met in Jaipur. But now, the RR batter would want to carry on for much longer and face the MI talisman. A lot has passed under the bridge since then. Sooryavanshi has been on a record-breaking show in the Youth cricket and is now also the U19 World Champion.

A clash between the future and the present

Sooryavanshi is the future, the promise that needs to be turned into reality for India in the long term. Bumrah is the present, having indeed turned the promise into reality and having helped India win the T20 World Cups 2024 and 2026 and numerous matches too. Both have amazed the cricketing world with their superpowers, but have never faced each other off in professional cricket. That could well change if the RR star survives when Bumrah is in action.

This is a major subplot in this clash. While there is a lot at stake, when these two clash, the fans will hold their breath to soak in the moments and see what these two will do.

RR look to stay unbeaten, MI aim to return to winning ways

RR have won both of their matches. They dominated the Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati and won a thriller against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. With four points, RR are third in the points table, and a win would put them at the top.

Meanwhile, MI began their campaign with a win, breaking the 14-year-old drought of not having won their first match of a season since 2012. That changes this time when MI chased down 221 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. However, they ran through a Sameer Rizvi storm in Delhi on what was a two-paced surface after failing to defend 162. A win against the Royals will take MI to four points, but their NRR might not help them reach to the second spot.