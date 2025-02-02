U19 Women's World Cup 2025: From Gongadi Trisha to Vaishnavi Sharma, players who topped leaderboard charts

Follow us on Image Source : X Gongadi Trisha.

U19 Women's World Cup 2025: Niki Prasad's Indian team clinched the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 after making light work of South Africa in the final at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, February 2. India defended the title that Shafali Verma's team had won in 2023 as they continue to stamp their authority in the U19 World arena.

Gongadi Trisha was the star of the Indian team throughout the tournament, and the youngster showed her mettle in the final, too. Her 3/15 in four overs helped India bowl the Proteas women out for just 82, before Trisha led the way with the bat, taking the team to the title with an unbeaten 44.

Trisha had already made history earlier in the Super Six when she became the first player in U19 Women's World Cup history to hit a hundred. The opening batter achieved the milestone during a match against Scotland.

The 19-year-old Telangana-born was chosen as the Player of the Tournament and Player of the Match in the final.

Here is the complete leaderboard of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025:

Player of the Tournament: Gongadi Trisha

Player of the Match in the final: Gongadi Trisha

Most runs in U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: Gongadi Trisha (309 runs)

Most wickets in U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: Vaishnavi Sharma

Highest score in U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: Gongadi Trisha (110* vs Scotland)

Most fifty-plus scores in U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: G Kamalini (2)

Best Bowling figures in an innings: Vaishnavi Sharma (5/5 vs Malaysia women)

The Indian team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament as it made light work of the opponents. The Women in Blue were hardly tested in the World Cup. They topped Group A by defeating Sri Lanka, West Indies and hosts Malaysia before being the Super Six Group 1 toppers too with wins over Bangladesh and Scotland.

Indie defeated England women in the semifinal after gunning down 114 with comfort. India had faced England in the final in the 2023 edition. They then met the Proteas side in the final and eased past them to lift their second U19 title.