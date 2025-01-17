U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 live telecast: When and where to watch on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : THEREALPCB X The second edition of the 16-team Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup will kick off on January 18

Almost two years since India's Shafali Verma lifted the inaugural Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup trophy in her hand, the much-anticipated second edition of the ICC tournament is set to kick off on Saturday, January 18. 16 teams are divided into four groups of four each, with three of them from each of the groups set to advance to the Super Six stage, featuring 12 sides in two groups of six each.

There are as many as six matches on the opening day and on a few more occasions and the tournament is compact and concise, running for just 15 days with the final scheduled for February 2. The teams qualifying for the Super Six will carry forward their points from the group stage, which they secured against the fellow qualifying teams.

The defending champions India are in Group A alongside West Indies, Sri Lanka and the hosts Malaysia. For e.g., India win all of their group games but Malaysia don't qualify, the defending champions will be able to carry forward the points they earned against Sri Lanka and West Indies, who managed to go through to the next round. While the number of teams has remained the same, the four new additions including the likes of Samoa, Nigeria, Nepal and Malaysia have really gone beyond the traditional boundaries and shows the growth of the women's cricket.

When and where to watch the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 live on TV and OTT in India?

The Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 kicks off on Saturday, January 18 with as many as six matches on the opening day. Australia, England, Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa all will be in action on the first day. The matches will have two start times, 8 AM IST and 12 PM IST for day and night games.

All 41 matches of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup will be live on the Star Sports Network. Since three matches are clashing with each other, all of them may not be broadcast on TV but the streaming will be available for all matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.