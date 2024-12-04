U19 Asia Cup 2024 semifinal fixtures confirmed, check India's opponent for knockouts

Follow us on Image Source : ASIAN CRICKET COUNCIL/X Captains of all teams competing in the U19 Asia Cup.

The fixtures for the U19 Asia Cup 2024 were confirmed on Wednesday, December 4. India became the fourth and the final team to qualify for the semifinals after they defeated UAE in their last Group A match in Sharjah. The Men in Blue dominated the minnows UAE and handed them a 10-wicket drubbing after easily chasing down 137 in only 16.1 overs.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who was picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 Crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, slammed 76 from 46 balls in the run-chase. His opening partner Ayush Mhatre went back unbeaten too as he made 67 from 51 deliveries. Suryavanshi finally produced an inning of substance after scoring 1 and 23 in the first two matches against Pakistan and Japan.

After the win, India became the fourth and final team to make it to the knockouts, joining Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. However, as Pakistan's game against Japan was not over by the time India had beaten UAE, the fixtures for the semifinals were not confirmed. Following, Pakistan's huge 180-run win over the Japanese side, the line-ups are now out.

Pakistan will be facing Bangladesh, India up against Sri Lanka

Pakistan finished on top of Group A with three out of three wins, while India were second in the same group with two wins in their three matches. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh finished first and second, respectively in Group B. Sri Lanka won all of their three games, while Bangladesh won two of their three.

Group A toppers Pakistan will be locking horns against Group B runners-up Bangladesh in the first semifinal of the tournament, while Group A runners-up India will be facing Group B winners Sri Lanka in the second semifinal. Both the clashes are set to commence at 10:30 AM on December 6. Pakistan and Bangladesh will be playing their semifinal in Dubai, while India and Sri Lanka will have a crack at each other in Sharjah.

Notably, the final of the tournament is set to take place on Sunday, December 8 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.