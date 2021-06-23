Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Twitter hails Kane Williamson and co. as New Zealand become first World Test Champions

New Zealand became the first-ever World Test Champions after the side defeated India in the final of the inaugural championship of the format in Southampton on Wednesday.

The Kiwis chased down the 139-run target with eight wickets to spare, as Williamson remained unbeaten on 51 while experienced campaigner Ross Taylor (47*) hit the winning runs to seal the title.

For India, it was a Test to forget as they were outshone by their counterparts in all three departments. On the final day of the Test, India were bowled out on 170 despite batting-friendly conditions, which led to the side's downfall. Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's two early wickets raised hopes of a twist in the tale, but the experience of Williamson and Taylor saw the Kiwis through.

Perhaps the cricket Gods wanted a course correction for Williamson and his men, who were left high and dry during that evening at the Lord's where twist of cruel fate and horrible rules robbed them off deserving glory in the 2019 World Cup.

As New Zealand win their only second ICC title after the 2000 KnockOut Trophy, let's take a look at some of the Twitter reactions: