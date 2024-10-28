'Tumko kuch nahi pata': MS Dhoni stumped by wife Sakshi trying to school him about cricket rules - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM MS Dhoni with his wife Sakshi

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who is enjoying his post-retirement life with his family while appearing at a handful of public events and ceremonies, recently at a promotional event narrated a hilarious incident regarding his wife Sakshi. The amusement in the anecdote presided in the fact that Sakshi was trying to school her husband Dhoni about the rules of cricket and that too, stumpings, an area of expertise of the former India captain, who was known to have two of the fastest hands behind the stumps.

Dhoni, who has 195 stumpings to his name, more than anyone in international cricket, said, "Ghar mein baithke we were watching a game. Toh ek match chal raha tha, one-day international tha, Sakshi bhi thi saath mein. Usually main aur sakshi cricket ke baare mein baat nahin karte. Bowler ne ball daala. It was a wide, batsman ne step out kiya, toh woh stump ho gaya. Umpires usually review le lete hain ki third umpire decide karega. My wife started, 'Out nahin hai.' Jab tak usne bola out nahin hai, batsman ne chalna start kar diya tha. 'You just see they will call him back. Wide ball mein stump ho hi nahin sakta hai' (We were at home watching a game and there was an ODI going in. Sakshi was there with me. We don't talk about cricket at all when we are together. The bowler bowled a wide and the batsman stepped out and was stumped. But my wife said it's not out. By that time, the batsman had started walking back. But she kept saying the umpires will call him back as there can be no stumping in wide."

"So, maine kaha wide mein stumping hota hai, no ball mein nahin hota. She was like 'Tumko kuch nahin pata hai'. You just wait third umpire will call him back. Jab tak yeh baat ho rahi hai woh bechara batsman already boundary line tak paunch gaya. She is like 'No no, they have to call him back. Finally jab out hua aur next batsman aa gaya, 'There's something wrong' (I told her in case of a wide there is stumping but not when there is a no-ball. But she said you just wait the third umpire will call him back. By this time, the batsman had already reached the boundary line. Finally, when the new batsman arrived she said, "There's something wrong," Dhoni further said.

The whole room was in splits. It reminded social media of the infamous tweet when one of the users was trying to teach how the ball spins to Shane Warne no less.

Dhoni, who has had some downtime since the 2024 edition of the IPL, recently gave his go-ahead for the 18th edition of the tournament for the Chennai Super Kings. With the BCCI reviving the uncapped rule, Dhoni in all likelihood will be retained as an uncapped player by CSK with Ruturaj Gaikwad continuing as the captain.