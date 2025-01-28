Trisha Gongadi's record-breaking day helps India thrash Scotland by 150 runs in U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : X/BCCI WOMEN Trisha Gongadi

India continued their winning run in their final Super Six encounter of U19 Women's T20 World Cup beating Scotland by a huge margin of 150 runs. Trisha Gongadi was the star for India as scored the first ever in tournament's history and also scalped three wickets for just six runs in her two overs.

After losing the toss, India started off on an aggressive note with their openers Gongadi and G Kamalini taking on the opposition bowling from the word go. The duo added 147 runs for the first wicket in just 13.3 overs. Kamlini was the only batter to get out but not before scoring 51 runs off 42 deliveries with nine fours to her name.

However, Gongadi batted superbly right through the innings to notch up the historic century, remaining unbeaten on 110 runs off just 59 balls with 13 fours and four sixes. Sanika Chalke remained not out on 29 with five fours as India posted a mammoth total of 208 runs in their 20 overs. Maisie Maceira picked the only wicket to fall for Scotland and she was also the most economical bowler conceding 25 runs in four overs.

Scotland were never going to threaten India in the chase as they folded for just 58 runs in 14 overs to go down by a massive margin of 150 runs. Aayushi Shukla picked up four wickets while Vaishnavi Sharma who has been the revelation in the tournament also accounted for three. However, it was Gongadi who came into the attack and picked up the last three wickets to cap off a fantastic day on the field. No wonder she won the Player of the Match award for a scintillating display with the bat and bowl.

India are now certain to finish on top of the table in their Super Six group unless Australia register a massive win over Sri Lanka in their final game on Wednesday (January 29).