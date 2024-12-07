Travis Head hits back at Siraj's send-off with abusive words after being bowled out for 140 - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head had a go at each other after the left-hander's wicket during Adelaide Test

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj continued to get involved in altercations with the Australian batters as after the one in Perth with Marnus Labuschagne, the fast bowler got into argy-bargy with Travis Head in Adelaide. Head, who smashed Indian bowlers to a pulp in the ongoing day-night Test scoring his eighth Test hundred and second against his favourite opponent, scored 140 off just 141 balls to send Australia into ascendancy.

Having smashed Siraj for a four and a six in that very over, Head was late on the outstanding follow-up from the bowler, a yorker, and had his stumps castled. It was a huge wicket for India and maybe a bit late, but nevertheless, they were seeing the back of their nemesis and naturally the bowler Siraj was pumped up. Siraj stared at Head while celebrating in the batter's face. Head at first ignored before giving it back with a couple of cuss words, which could be read from his lips clearly.

Siraj just used his hand gestures after that indicating Head to leave and the Australian batter walked back to the pavilion soaking in the standing ovation and all the applause. The dismissal moment went viral on the internet pretty quickly as both players lost their cool. Watch the video here:

Indian bowlers and Siraj, in particular, were getting iffy with every run Head was scoring and the moment he got out, the fast bowler didn't hold back his emotions.

Head's outstanding knock guided Australia to a 157-run lead in the first innings before Siraj cleaned up the tail to end up with four wickets apiece with Bumrah. India would have ideally liked 50-60 fewer runs as some poor tactics, clueless bowling and confused bowling and fielding changes cost the visitors dearly.

The visitors need to bat out of their skins to avoid Australia getting all over them with the ball, especially with their tails up and having the chance to bowl at India in the twilight session with the pink ball.