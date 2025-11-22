Travis Head breaks 123-year-old world record with astonishing hundred in Perth Ashes Test Travis Head shattered a 123-year-old world record with his blistering hundred in the 205-run chase against England in the Perth Test. Australia have gone 1-0 up in the series after their big win at the Optus Stadium.

New Delhi:

Travis Head produced a knock for the ages as he slammed an 83-ball 123 in the fourth innings of the opening Ashes Test in Perth. Head, who opened the innings due to Usman Khawaja's back spasm, tore apart the English bowling line-up with a breathtaking knock at the Optus Stadium.

The Aussies were handed a target of 205 after England were bowled out for 164 in their second innings on the second day. With Khawaja out of the field due to his back spasm, Head walked out to open with debutant Jake Weatherald and took the English bowlers on from the word go.

He smashed his fifty off 36 balls, the joint fourth fastest in the history of the Ashes and went on to smack his ton off just 69 deliveries, the second fastest in Ashes history.

Meanwhile, Head has now created a world record with his astonishing hundred in the chase. His 69-ball ton is the fastest Test century in the fourth innings, shattering the previous record of Gilbert Jessop's 76-ball hundred against Australia in 1902.

Head achieved another huge milestone during his knock. With 16 fours and four sixes, Head scored 123 off 83 balls, with his runs coming at a strike rate of 148.19. This is now the highest strike rate for any centurion in Test cricket while chasing. The previous record belonged to Jonny Bairstow, who had a strike rate of 147.82 as a centurion in a Test against New Zealand in 2022.

Highest Batting Strike Rate for a centurion in a Test innings while chasing:

148.19 - Travis Head vs ENG, 2025*

147.82 - Jonny Bairstow vs NZ, 2022

132.14 - Nathan Astle vs ENG, 2002

128.42 - Shahid Afridi vs WI, 2005

Head's 123 and Marnus Labuschagne's unbeaten fifty helped the Aussies chase down 205 with ease inside the opening two days.