'Still a quality side...': Tom Latham rates Team India's calibre after 3-0 whitewash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tom Latham.

Tom Latham still rates Team India as a "quality side" despite steamrolling them at their home 3-0 in the recently culminated Test series.

The New Zealand skipper believes that India have what it takes to "turn things around" in the red-ball format despite being comprehensively beaten in the series.

"Indian cricket in general is really special. We've played against them a lot. The guys play with them at the IPL. They were certainly gracious in defeat and they're still a quality side," Latham was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India (PTI) after arriving in Wellington.

"They certainly don't become a bad team overnight and I'm sure they'll turn things around in time," he added.

Latham called New Zealand's 3-0 whitewash of India "extra special" as it came after a 2-0 series defeat against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.

"When we were in Sri Lanka a few weeks, where things didn't necessarily go our way, so, I think it makes these times extra special when you're able to achieve something that hasn't been achieved before.

"It is just about enjoying everyone's company, celebrating together. We had a couple of extra days to recover over there, so that was great," said Latham.

The Kiwi captain has now shifted his attention to the upcoming three-match Test series against England at home. England are known for their aggressive style of play and therefore Latham feels that it will be a "great challenge".

"I think it's an exciting one. I guess you look at the Test matches in the past against England, whether it be home or away, they've always tended to be reasonably exciting. So, I'm sure this series will be no different.

"They've got an attacking brand that they like to play and I'm sure it will be no different in terms of how they like to approach it. So, yeah, we're looking forward to it. Yeah, it'll be a great challenge," said Latham.