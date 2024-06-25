TNCA announces free entry for India vs South Africa women's Test in Chennai; reveals ticket price for T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur during the IND vs SA 3rd ODI in Bengaluru on June 23, 2024

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announced a free entry to fans for the India women's only Test match against South Africa in Chennai starting on June 28. After the ODI series win, the Indian women's cricket team faces South Africa in a one-off Test and three T20Is at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In a statement released by the TNCA, the fans will be given free entry to the stadium for all four days of a Test match. This move will benefit the BCCI's efforts to pull crowds for women's cricket games in India. The TNCA also revealed just INR 150 ticket price for all three T20I matches against South Africa starting on July 5.

The TNCA announced that the C, D and E lower stands will be opened to the public free of cost and if they become full then they will allow free entry to the I, K and K lower stands of MA Chidambaram Stadium.

South Africa Women Tour of India 2024

June 16 - 1st ODI at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (India won by 143 runs) June 19 - 2nd ODI at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (India won by 4 runs) June 23 - 3rd ODI at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (India won by 6 wickets) June 28 to July 1 - One-off Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai July 5 - 1st T20I at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai July 7 - 2nd T20I at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai July 9 - 3rd T20I at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

India's squad for Women's Test vs South Africa

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues (subject to fitness), Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar (subject to fitness), Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Priya Punia, Shabnam Shakil.

India's squad for Women's T20Is vs South Africa

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Uma Chetry (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Pooja Vastrakar (subject to fitness), Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Shabnam Shakil.

Standby: Saika Ishaque.