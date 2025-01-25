Tilak Varma digs deep to power India to brilliant win at Chepauk, Men in Blue take 2-0 series lead

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Tilak Varma.

Left-handed batter Tilak Varma dug deep to power India to a brilliant win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium against England in the second T20I on Saturday, January 25. Having been promoted to No.3 yet again, Tilak played a cool-headed innings and with some support from the lower order, took India to a nail-biting win at Chepauk.

England had put up a decent total of 165/9 batting first. Jos Buttler scored 45 as he unleashed his strokes yet again. Brydon Carse, who was picked for this game, also made a quick-fire 31.

However, Tilak played a masterful knock of 72 to take India to a famous two-wicket win with four balls to go.

Tilak was supported by lower-order batters Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi in a contest that was a roller-coaster. India needed 40 runs from the last five overs when Axar Patel got out and India had only one recognised batter in the middle.

It turned India's way when Tilak and Arshdeep took out 19 runs off the 16th over of Jorfra Archer to bring it down to below run-a-ball at 21 from 24 balls. However, the momentum swung again when Adil Rashid took Arshdeep in the 17th over which went for only one run.

Bishnoi scored nine crucial runs, laced with two boundaries, while Tilak was steel solid for his 72 from 55 balls. The hosts needed six runs from the final over with Jamie Overton bowling. The Southpaw took two off the first and then creamed a four towards covers to take India to a famous win.

More to follow...