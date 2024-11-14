Thursday, November 14, 2024
     
  5. Tilak Varma breaks world record of Pakistan cricketer with century at Centurion against South Africa

Tilak Varma was the star for India in the third T20I against South Africa as they won the match by 11 runs. The elegant left-hander became the 12th Indian player to score a century in the shortest format. In the process, he also created a world record surpassing Pakistan player. Know in detail here

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: November 14, 2024 14:14 IST
IND vs SA
Image Source : PTI Tilak Varma

India defeated South Africa in the third T20I played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion to take an unassailable lead of 2-1 in the series. Tilak Varma was the star for the visitors smashing a 51-ball century batting at number three as he became the 12th Indian player to score a ton in the shortest format. However, the left-hander also created a world record that Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad held earlier for 10 years.

Tilak has now become the youngest batter to score a century against full-member nations in T20Is at the age of 22 years and 5 days. Shehzad was earlier on top of this list with a century against Bangladesh back in 2014. Shubman Gill and Suresh Raina are the other two Indian players on this list having breached the three-figure mark against New Zealand and South Africa respectively.

Youngest to score a T20I century against top 10 teams

Player Age Opposition Year
Tilak Varma 22 years, 5 days South Africa 2024
Ahmed Shehzad 22 years, 127 days Bangladesh 2014
Shubman Gill 23 years, 146 days New Zealand 2023
Suresh Raina 23 years, 156 days South Africa 2010

For India, Tilak Varma is the second youngest to score a century in T20Is with Yashasvi Jaiswal on top of this list thanks to his ton against Nepal at Hangzhou during the Asian Games in 2023. Jaiswal notched up his maiden T20I ton at the age of 21 years and 279 days.

Youngest to score a T20I century for India

Player Age Opposition Year
Yashasvi Jaiswal 21 years, 279 days Nepal 2023
Tilak Varma 22 years, 5 days South Africa 2024
Shubman Gill 23 years, 146 days New Zealand 2023
Suresh Raina 23 years, 156 days South Africa 2010

As far as the match is concerned, Tlak Varma's ton helped India post a mammoth total of 219 runs on the board in their 20 overs after losing the toss. In response, South Africa were chasing the game all the time but they stayed in the hunt especially through Marco Jansen's 16-ball fifty before eventually losing the game by just 11 runs.

