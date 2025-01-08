THU vs HUR, BBL Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes match in Sydney

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sydney Thunder will take on the high-flying Hobart Hurricanes in the first two back-to-back fixtures between the two teams

Hobart Hurricanes have been in red-hot form and Tim David hitting his straps was probably the last piece of the puzzle that was remaining to get fit and the Men in Purple got that in their last game against the Adelaide Strikers. It has been a tremendous turnaround by the Hurricanes, who have been the perennial underperformers in the Big Bash League, and one of the key reasons have been their off-season recruitments in the draft while their locals are in form all together and the Hurricanes will hope for it to continue for the rest of the tournament.

The Hurricanes take on the Sydney Thunder, another in-form side, that suffered a blip against the Brisbane Heat in their last game. The Thunder have been a bit depleted in their squad with the injuries to the Sangha and then the horrible collision between Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams. Thankfully for them, Sam Konstas has returned after his Test duties while Daniel Christian, their assistant coach for a couple of seasons, hit the straps from his first game onwards after U-return from retirement.

Despite the half-century from captain David Warner, the Thunder didn't have enough batters getting past those cute 20s and 25s. If they had one more set batter scoring a 40-plus, they could have gone past 190, which would have been a match-winning total and that's what they need against the Hurricanes.

My Dream11 team for BBL 2024-25 Match No 27, STA vs THU

Mitch Owen, Ben McDermott (c), Sam Konstas, Sherfane Rutherford, Sam Billings, Daniel Christian, Tom Andrews, Lockie Ferguson, Tim David, Waqar Salamkheil (vc), Riley Meredith

Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Sam Konstas, David Warner(c), Matthew Gilkes, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Daniel Christian, Tom Andrews, Lockie Ferguson, Wes Agar

Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade(w), Shai Hope, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis(c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil