Three cricketers who can replace Virat Kohli in case he announces retirement from Test cricket Star India batter Virat Kohli has reportedly informed the BCCI about his decision to retire from Test cricket ahead of the England tour. In case he does, here are the three cricketers who can replace Kohli in the longest format.

New Delhi:

Star India cricketer Virat Kohli informed the BCCI officials about his decision to retire from Test cricket. Sources close to the Indian Express have confirmed the development. In the meantime, neither Kohli nor the BCCI has commented on the same. Reports claimed that Kohli wanted to announce his retirement ahead of the five-match England tour, but BCCI officials have requested him to take some time and contemplate the idea.

In case Kohli announces his retirement decision, it will be a massive blow to the Indian team. Captain Rohit Sharma announced his decision to retire early in the week, and losing another senior cricketer ahead of the England tour can be costly. Especially when the team has suffered a 3-1 defeat to Australia earlier in the year.

Nevertheless, in case Kohli takes the step, here are three cricketers who can replace him in the Test squad.

3. Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan is one of the most consistent performers in domestic cricket. He has played 29 List A matches, scoring 1957 runs at an average of 39.93. He is very likely to be called up to the Test team soon. In case Kohli retires, the opportunity will arrive for the cricketer to break into the team and make his spot permanent.

2. Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel can be tested at number four. The 24-year-old has been impressive in the longest format, scoring 202 runs in four matches he has played in Test cricket. He averages 40.40 in the format. He has done well against England in the home Test series but failed to deliver in the one Test he played in Australia. However, if India wants a long-term solution, Jurel can be a good fit.

1. Karun Nair

In case the team management wants a senior, Karun Nair can be an excellent fit. The 33-year-old has scored tons of runs in domestic cricket, particularly in the Ranji Trophy. He has played 114 first class matches, scoring 8211 runs at an average of 49.16. He has been extremely consistent in the format and might earn a spot for the England tour.