'There's no unity in team': Gary Kirsten's comments after T20 World Cup exit causes stir in Pakistan cricket

Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten's harsh words for the team after their T20 World Cup exit in the group stage has caused a stir in the country. In fact, social media was buzzing with Kirsten's comments especially related to the lack of unity in the team. For the unversed, Pakistan lost to the USA and India in the group stage and subsequently got knocked out of the tournament under Babar Azam's captaincy.

"There's no unity in Pakistan's team. They call it a team, but it isn't a team. They aren't supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I've worked with many teams, but I've never seen such a situation," this quote of Kirsten apparently saying to a journalist went viral. However, according to Geo TV, the Pakistan head coach's comments were part of the debriefing session after their win over Ireland in the final group stage encounter in Florida.

Interestingly, a few of the players in the dressing room have leaked these statements by Kirsten presenting the comments as per their convenience. "They presented this comment as per their liking/disliking for players/officials etc. Gary definitely didn't say what has or is being reported," a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) source said.

Moreover, it has also been reported that Kirsten has informed the PCB that he isn't on social media at all and doesn't make public comments unless he attends a press conference officially. Meanwhile, some of the Pakistan players are returning home after the World Cup debacle while a few including skipper Babar Azam have decided to travel to UK for a holiday. Pakistan are next scheduled to play in August against Bangladesh in a Test series at home. Also, they will now be preparing for the ICC Champions Trophy next year that is set to take place at home.