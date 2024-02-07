PR vs JSK, SA20 Eliminator pitch report: How will surface play at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Joburg Super Kings are all set to host Paarl Royals in the Eliminator of the SA20 as the fight for the prestigious trophy gets even more heated. Following the intense competition in the league stage, the Super Kings managed to find the last remaining spot in the play-offs, while the Royals had a bit more easy task to reach in third.

The Faf-du Plessis' Joburg Super Kings had a poor start to the tournament with just one win in five games including a no result. They were in a must-win situation going into their final league game against the Durban Super Giants to qualify for the Eliminator and were powered well by their batters in a high-scoring game. Meanwhile, Royals had qualified for the playoffs a little earlier. The two are now set to clash at the iconic Wanderers.

The Wanderers Stadium pitch report

The pitch at the iconic Wanderers is a belter of a batting track. Teams have more often than not found ways to score well in Johannesburg. Out of 10 innings in the ongoing SA20, there have been seven instances of teams getting over 150 with four occassions being where teams have got scores above 200 as well.

Wanderers Stadium - The Numbers Game

T20 stats

Total Matches - 26

Matches won batting first - 13

Matches won bowling first - 13

Average 1st innings Score - 171

Average 2nd innings Score - 145

Highest total recorded - 260/6 (20 Ovs) By SL vs KEN

Lowest total recorded - 83/10 (15.5 Ovs) By BAN vs SL

Highest score chased - 208/2 (17.4 Ovs) By RSA vs WI

Lowest score defended - 118/7 (14 Ovs) By RSA vs BAN

Squads:

Joburg Super Kings Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira(w), Reeza Hendricks, Doug Bracewell, Dayyaan Galiem, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Kyle Simmonds, David Wiese, Sibonelo Makhanya, Zahir Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Romario Shepherd, Aaron Phangiso, Sam Cook, Ronan Hermann

Paarl Royals Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller(c), Dane Vilas, Wihan Lubbe, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Nqaba Peter, John Turner, Evan Jones, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Fabian Allen, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, Keith Dudgeon