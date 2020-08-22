The Sharma Trio: BCCI shares milestones of Khel Ratna recipient Rohit, Arjuna awardees Ishant, Deepti

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES BCCI lists down achievements of National Sports Awards winners Rohit, Ishant and Deepti

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday listed down the achievements of Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma and Deepti Sharma, who have been conferred of the National Sports Awards. India's limited over vice-captain Rohit Sharma is amongst the five athletes to get India's highest sporting honour -- the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. While Ishant and Deepti will be conferred win the Arjuna Awards.

"Take a look at the key career milestones and achievements of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, 2020 awardee! Congratulations @ImRo45 !," BCCI captioned the graphical image of Rohit's achievements.

The 33-year-old is the only batsman in international cricket to hit three ODI double tons. In the 2019 edition of ICC ODI World Cup, Rohit was the highest run-getter with most centuries in a single edition of a WC - 5. The stylish opener was also named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2019. Before Khel Ratna, Rohit has also been conferred with Arjuna Award in 2015.

On Ishant's achievements BCCI tweeted: "Great going @ImIshant on being conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award for 2020. Here's to many more milestones ahead!"

Ishant is the highest wicket-taking pacer of India outside Asia- 163. The lanky pacer is also the youngest Indian to play in all three formats of the game. Last year against Bangladesh, Ishant became the first Indian pacer to pick five-wicket haul in a Day/Night Test.

"We congratulate @Deepti_Sharma06 for winning the Arjuna Award, 2020. Here are her key career milestones," BCCI captioned Deepti Sharma's achievements list.

The all-rounder is the only cricketer to picket 6-wicket haul in WODIs and also holds the record of highest individual score by an Indian in the same format - 188. The sensational all-rounder is also the faster Indian to have an ODI double of 1000 runs and 50 wickets.

The award ceremony will be held virtually on August 29 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

