The Hundred 2024 Women's: Full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming, venues - all you need to know

The newest format introduced by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), The Hundred, is set to commence from today (July 23) among Men and Women. It is the fourth edition of the tournament and it remains to be seen if Southern Brave will be able to defend their title this time around. Eight teams will continue to compete like every year and a total of 26 matches will be played for next 26 days.

As many as three Indian Women cricketers will take part in this edition of the competition and they are - Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh. However, all of them are currently featuring in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and will miss the first week of The Hundred. While Smriti will feature for the defending champions Southern Brave, London Spirit has signed all-rounder Deepti Sharma. Wicketkeeper-batter Richa will turn up for Birmingham Phoenix this season.

Northern Superchargers were the runners up last time around as they lost to Southern Brave in the final marred by rain by 34 runs. However, this time around, they will be keen on going one step further and lift the trophy.

The Hundred 2024 Women's schedule

Squads

London Spirit 2024 Women's Squad: Meg Lanning (overseas), Heather Knight, Deepti Sharma (overseas), Erin Burns (overseas - temporary replacement for Deepti until 31 July), Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Cordelia Griffith, Georgia Redmayne (overseas), Eva Gray, Sophie Munro, Hannah Jones, Tara Norris, Niamh Holland, Abbey Freeborn, Ellie Anderson.

Welsh Fire 2024 Women's Squad: Hayley Matthews (overseas), Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail (overseas), Tammy Beaumont, Jess Jonassen (overseas), Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Phoebe Franklin, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Beth Langston, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack.

Birmingham Phoenix 2024 Women's Squad: Amy Jones, Sophie Devine (overseas), Richa Ghosh (overseas), Suzie Bates (overseas - temporary replacement for Richa until 31 July), Ellyse Perry (overseas), Katie Levick, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Seren Smale, Emma Jones, Chloe Brewer, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely, Fran Wilson, Alice Macleod.

Trent Rockets 2024 Women's Squad: Ash Gardner (overseas), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Grace Scrivens, Alana King (overseas), Heather Graham (overseas), Bryony Smith, Katie George, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Potts, Alexa Stonehouse, Josie Groves, Kira Chathli, Cassidy McCarthy, Aylish Cranstone, Natasha Wraith.

Southern Brave 2024 Women's Squad: Smriti Mandhana (overseas), Charli Knott (overseas - temporary replacement for Mandhana until 30 July), Danni Wyatt, Chloe Tryon (overseas), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Naomi Dattani, Georgia Adams, Lauren Cheatle (overseas), Kalea Moore, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Rhianna Southby, Mary Taylor, Sophie Luff, Katie Jones.

Oval Invincibles 2024 Women's Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (overseas), Laura Harris (overseas - temporary replacement for Athapaththu until 28 July), Marizanne Kapp (overseas), Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amanda-Jade Wellington (overseas), Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Jo Gardner, Lizzie Scott, Georgie Boyce, Rachel Slater, Amara Carr.

Northern Superchargers 2024 Women's Squad: Annabel Sutherland (overseas), Phoebe Litchfield (overseas), Georgia Wareham (overseas), Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Grace Ballinger, Marie Kelly, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Davina Perrin, Jodi Grewcock, Sophia Turner.

Manchester Originals 2024 Women's Squad: Beth Mooney (overseas), Sophie Ecclestone, Kim Garth (overseas), Laura Wolvaardt (overseas), Lauren Filer, Eve Jones, Emma Lamb, Bethan Ellis, Fi Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Phoebe Graham, Ellie Threlkeld, Liberty Heap, Dani Gregory, Alice Monaghan.

The Hundred 2024 Women Venues

Birmingham Phoenix: Edgbaston, Birmingham

London Spirit: Lord's, London

Manchester Originals: Old Trafford, Manchester

Northern Superchargers: Headingley, Leeds

Oval Invincibles: The Oval, London

Southern Brave: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Trent Rockets: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Welsh Fire: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Live Streaming and telecast

The live telecast of The Hundred will be available on Sony Sports Network on TV while SONY LIV will stream all matches live. You can also watch the matches live on Fancode.