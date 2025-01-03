Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton break 87-year-old record at Newlands with milestone partnership in 2nd Test

Follow us on Image Source : AP Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and right-handed batter Ryan Rickelton shattered an 87-year-old record at Newlands, Cape Town during the first innings of the 2nd Test against Pakistan.

Bavuma and Rickelton notched up their respective tons to put the Proteas in command at the end of the opening day of the second game in Cape Town. Bavuma slammed his fourth Test century, while Rickelton got to his second ton and is eyeing a double now.

Bavuma and Rickelton put together 235 runs for the fourth wicket as they shattered the record for the highest partnership for the fourth wicket at Newlands. The previous record belonged to England's Les Ames and Wally Hammond, both of who had made 197 runs for the fourth wicket in a clash against the Proteas in 1938.

Highest fourth wicket stands at Newlands:

1 - Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton: 235 runs vs Pakistan in 2025

2 - Les Ames and Wally Hammond: 197 runs vs South Africa in 1938

3 - AB de Villiers and Jacques Kallis: 192 runs vs Sri Lanka in 2012

4 - Michael Clarke and Steve Smith: 184 runs vs South Africa in 2014

5 - Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis: 171 runs vs England in 2016

Notably, this is also the fourth-highest partnership for South Africa against Pakistan for any wicket behind Herschelle Gibbs & Graeme Smith's 368, AB de Villiers & Graeme Smith's 338 and Hashim Amla & Jacques Kallis' 242.

Highest partnerships for SA vs PAK in Tests for any wicket:

368 - Herschelle Gibbs & Graeme Smith, Cape Town, 2003

338 - AB de Villiers & Graeme Smith, Dubai, 2013

242* - Hashim Amla & Jacques Kallis, Dubai, 2010

235 - Ryan Rickelton & Temba Bavuma, Cape Town, 2025

213 - Herschelle Gibbs & Ashwell Prince, Centurion, 2007

The Proteas had opted to bat first after winning the toss. They ended the opening day on 316/4 with David Bedingham and Rickelton going unbeaten on four and 176, respectively. South Africa have already qualified for the World Test Championship final and are looking to sweep Pakistan in the two-match series.