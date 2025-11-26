'Teams must be licking their lips to visit India' - Dinesh Karthik slams Test side after 2-0 defeat to SA Dinesh Karthik criticises India’s Test decline after a 2–0 home series whitewash by South Africa, highlighting fragile batting, underperforming bowlers, a rotating No. 3 spot, and the need for tough decisions to restore India’s dominance.

Guwahati:

Former India keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has delivered a candid critique of the national team’s recent performances in Test cricket, highlighting the cracks in India’s long-standing home dominance following their 2–0 defeat to South Africa. The series loss in Guwahati not only marked India’s biggest margin of defeat by runs in Test cricket but also represented the second home series whitewash in just a year, an outcome that would have once been nearly unimaginable.

In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, Karthik noted the shift in perception toward India’s home advantage. “Teams used to be scared of coming to India to play Test cricket. Now they must be licking their lips. A second whitewash in a span of 12 months. In the last three series played here in India, two have been whitewashes. These are tough times for India in Test cricket, and tough decisions might have to be taken.”

Karthik also dissected the team’s on-field performance against South Africa, stressing that the issues ran deeper than just one series. He believes that the hosts had played multiple all-rounders, which wasn’t required and cited the example of South Africa, who had seven centurions in the playing XI.

“Pacers and spinners are being out-bowled in India. One too many all-rounders are being played. Nitish Reddy, the nominated pace all-rounder, has bowled 14 overs across the whole domestic calendar season. India had just two players who scored hundreds in this Test series. South Africa had seven.”

Karthik also raised concerns about the number three spot

He raised concerns over India’s lack of consistency in the No. 3 batting position. He noted that the players are being rotated quite regularly and believes that the chopping and changing is not helping.

“In the WTC cycle, India’s No. 3 holds the second-worst record in the first innings of a Test match, averaging 26. Who is our No. 3? Washington plays at No. 3 in Kolkata, Sai Sudharsan plays No. 3 in Guwahati. Is chopping and changing helping India, or do we need more stability and consistency?”

Looking ahead, Karthik questioned whether the team will confront these problems or allow them to fade as white-ball cricket dominates the calendar.

“The next Test match is after seven months. Are we going to forget this? That is the big question. What does it take for this Test team to come back and become as good as they were?”.