Valathu Vashathe Kallan is now on OTT: Where to watch Joju George, Jeethu Joseph's film

New Delhi:

Valathu Vashathe Kallan is finally available for streaming on OTT, bringing the crime thriller to a wider audience after its theatrical run. The shift to OTT makes it easier to access a film that leans heavily on mood and slow-building tension rather than spectacle. At its core, the film follows an investigation that doesn’t stay as simple as it first appears. What begins as a straightforward case gradually opens up into something more layered. Here are the film's streaming details.

Valathu Vashathe Kallan: OTT details

Valathu Vashathe Kallan is now available for streaming on ManoramaMAX from March 27, 2026. The film was released in theatres on January 30 and performed decently well at the box office. For those who couldn't watch the film in theatres, they can now do so from the comforts of their homes.

Valathu Vashathe Kallan: Cast and crew

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film stars Joju George and Biju Menon in the lead. They are supported by a strong ensemble that includes Lena, Niranjana Anoop and Leona Lishoy. The writing is by Dinu Thomas Eelan, with production handled by Shaji Nadesan.

On the technical side, the film's cinematography by Satheesh Kurup works closely with the mood of the story, while editing by Vinayak VS ensures the narrative stays focused. The music by Vishnu Shyam adds to the tension without overpowering the scenes.

Valathu Vashathe Kallan: Storyline

Valathu Vashathe Kallan tells the intense story of a father driven by grief and anger after his daughter goes missing, determined to seek justice against the police officer he believes is involved in the crime. As the system fails him, he takes matters into his own hands, methodically gathering clues and building his own case. What follows is a tense and dangerous game, where he pushes boundaries and risks everything to expose the truth and bring those responsible to justice.

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