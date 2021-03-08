Team India to stay back in UK after WTC final for England series: Report

Image Source : TWITTER/ECB File photo of Virat Kohli (right) with Joe Root.

Team India might have to gear up for a long English summer as BCCI is thinking on the lines of keeping the squad in the United Kingdom for over a month after the completion of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, likely in Southampton, from June 18, reported Times of India.

The England series will kick start from August 4 and will continue till September 14 with both sides playing five Test matches slated in Nottingham (Aug 4-8), London (Aug 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), London (September 2-6) and Manchester (Sep 10-14).

The report further stated that Virat Kohli and Co. will travel to England in the first week of June soon after the completion of the Indian Premier League on May 30. The squad will serve a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in England.

India is expected to camp at the Hilton hotel in Southampton as it is within the premises of the stadium Ageas Bowl.

This also might force India to send a second-string team for Asia Cup, which might be played in Sri Lanka in late June after India made it to the WTC final.

The report further stated that England and Wales Cricket Board has probably booked the entire hotel from June 1 to 26 in order to create the bio-secure bubble for the marquee clash. The ICC has also reserved an extra day for the Test match keeping in mind the finicky weather in the region.

"It'll mostly be on the lines of the Australia tour where the initial three or five days will be in strict isolation, after which teams will be allowed to train while in quarantine," TOI quoted an official as saying.

"BCCI has taken the call not to ask the players to return to India after the WTC final. The idea is to stay there and acclimatise to the conditions before the Tests begin," sources said.