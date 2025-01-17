Team India squad for Champions Trophy 2025 to be announced on January 18

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar will attend the press conference

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to announce the team India squad for the ICC Champions Trophy on January 18. The squad will be confirmed during the press conference led by Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of selectors, at 12:30 PM IST even as skipper Rohit Sharma is also expected to be present. At the same time, the squad for the three-match ODI series against England that precedes the showpiece event will also be confirmed.

The England ODIs will be the dress rehearsal for the Champions Trophy and hence, the squad for both assignments is likely to be the same. India have been clubbed in Group A in the Champions Trophy alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh. The Men in Blue will play their first match against Bangladesh on February 20 before locking horns against Pakistan on February 23. India's final group stage encounter against New Zealand is scheduled on March 2.

Team India will play all their matches at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The tournament kicks off in Karachi on February 19 with the match between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand. The first semi-final is scheduled on March 4 in Dubai while the second semifinal will take place on March 5 in Lahore at Gaddafi Stadium. The final is scheduled on March 8 with the venue set to be finalised only after the first semi-final depending on India's qualification. If India make it to the final, the summit clash will take place in Dubai or else it will be moved to Lahore.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah's selection for the Champions Trophy who sustained a back spasm during the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney. Several reports regarding his injury have emerged since then. But skipper Rohit and Agarkar are likely to provide an explanation on the matter during the press conference.