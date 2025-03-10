Team India reveals fielding medal award winner for Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand India registered their third Champions Trophy title after beating New Zealand in the 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Indian team revealed its fielding medal award winner following its win over New Zealand in the final.

Following the Indian team's Champions Trophy 2025 title win, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the fielding medal award winner during the dressing room celebration.

India ended their 12-year-long wait for an ICC ODI title when they defeated New Zealand in the final in the Champions Trophy by four wickets after chasing down 252 in Dubai. The Men in Blue completed the chase extremely well, with captain Rohit Sharma leading the way with his 83-ball 76.

Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya held their composure in the middle. Ravindra Jadeja also joined for a brief time, and he hit the winning runs, a four towards square leg that sealed the game.

After the victory, India's fielding coach, T Dilip, handed the medal to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. He was among the two nominees alongside Virat Kohli for the medal, however, the all-rounder pipped the batting sensation.

Jadeja was, as usual, acrobatic on the field, sending thunderbolt throws and cutting angles extremely well. His work on the field provided energy to the other fielders as well.

Watch the fielding medal award ceremony here:

Jadeja was mingy with the ball, too. He took a wicket of Tom Latham for 30 runs in his 10 overs. Jadeja was the man who finished the things with a four to take India home. With two runs needed off seven balls to clinch the game, the all-rounder pulled a short delivery from William O'Rourke towards square leg to take India home.

Jadeja also interacted with the broadcasters after the match. "My batting number is such that I'm either a hero or a zero (on finishing India's matches often). Hardik and KL had a good partnership in the last ten overs because the wicket was not so easy for new batsmen, but the partnership they had changed the momentum of the game.

"This means a lot to India. You're a part of such a team, and there will be regrets if you're not able to win tournaments after playing for so many years. But luckily in these two years we've won the T20 World Cup and now the Champions Trophy, so it's great for team India," the all-rounder said.

The Indian team defeated New Zealand for the first time in an ICC final, having lost to them twice in the two outings in the Champions Trophy 2000 final and in the World Test Championship 2021 final.