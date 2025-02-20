Team India equal unwanted all-time ODI record, Details here As India lost the toss against Bangladesh in game 2 of the Champions Trophy 2025, the side equalled an unwanted record ahead of their clash.

The Indian team are all set to take on Bangladesh in their first game of the Champions Trophy 2025. Both sides lock horns in game 2 of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20. Just ahead of the game, the Men in Blue were already in the spotlight during the toss.

It is worth noting that Bangladesh won the toss in game 2 of the Champions Trophy and opted to bat first. Losing the toss for India meant that the side had now lost 11 tosses in a row in the ODI format. The side last won the toss in the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand.

It is worth noting that losing 11 tosses in a row, India have recorded the joint most sequence of losing tosses for a team in ODIs alongside Netherlands who lost 11 between Mar 2011 & Aug 2013. As for the game, the Men in Blue will hope to get off to a good start to the tournament. It is worth noting that the Indian team are coming into the tournament on the back of an ODI series clean sweep against England. The convincing wins against Jos Buttler’s side would mean that the Indian team will approach the tournament with confidence.

On the other hand, Bangladesh, who won the toss and opted to bat first, will look to execute their plans to the fullest and hope to get off to a good start in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Bangladesh-India Playing XIs:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahma

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav