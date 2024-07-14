Team India equal Pakistan's all-time world record in T20Is following statement win over Zimbabwe in 4th T20I

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team India in a huddle.

Team India registered a statement win over Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday (July 13) to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

India hammered Zimbabwe by 10 wickets as they successfully chased down 153 runs in just 15.2 overs with the help of a 156-run stand between Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The win was India's 50th in the shortest format of the game in overseas conditions. Team India have now equalled Pakistan's tally of most overseas wins in T20Is.

Pakistan were the first team to win 50 T20Is on foreign soil and now India have reached the same milestone and have done it in fewer games.

The Men in Blue have registered 50 overseas T20I wins in 81 games whereas Pakistan have played 95 games away from home and have managed 50 wins.

The winners of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Australia are third on the list with 39 victories in 79 matches. New Zealand are closely behind their Trans-Tasman rivals with 37 wins in 74 games. England are fifth on the ladder with 35 such wins in 76 matches.

Teams to register most wins in T20Is away from home

Teams Matches Wins Losses Tie No Result India 81 50 27 3 1 Pakistan 95 50 39 1 5 Australia 79 39 38 1 1 New Zealand 74 37 32 1 4 England 76 35 39 1 1

Team India's win in the fourth T20I saw Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill register the second 150-plus partnership in run chases as the two batters came closer to surpassing their own record. Jaiswal and Gill had aggregated 165 runs for India against West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida in August 2023 and it remains the highest partnership for India in T20I run chases for any wicket.

Team India would now look to finish the series on a high with a win in the fifth match on Sunday (July 14).