Team Bikaner clinches Royals Cricket Cup featuring over 1400 girls, 91 homes to be lightened up

Image Source : ROYAL RAJASTHAN FOUNDATION The champion Bikaner team.

The Royals Cricket Cup concluded with Team Bikaner winning the championship after defeating a team from Kota. The tournament which is one of India’s largest inter-school competitions for girls, featured over 1400 girls. Team Bikaner took home a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, while Kota bagged Rs 50,000 for being the runners-up.

The Royal Rajasthan Foundation will light up 91 houses over the next year in line with their Pink Promise to match the 91 boundaries hit in the final. The event was attended by high-profile personalities, including Hon’ble Sports Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Secretary of Sports Mr Neeraj K Pawan, and Rajasthan Royals' Head Coach Mr Rahul Dravid. The presence of these high-profile dignitaries highlights the aim to build a strong future for women cricketers.

Image Source : ROYAL RAJASTHAN FOUNDATIONHigh-profile dignitaries attend the final between Bikaner and Kota.

Speaking on the event, Jake Lush McCrum, CEO of Rajasthan Royals, expressed his excitement about the event. "This tournament represents our dedication to empowering young girls through cricket. The energy and enthusiasm we witnessed today from both the players and the crowd were truly inspiring. Congratulations to the Bikaner team on a well-deserved victory, and to all the participants for making this tournament a grand success.

"We are committed to providing platforms where young talents can shine and showcase their skills. It’s also a privilege to continue our Pink Promise Campaign by lighting up 91 houses over the coming year as a direct outcome of the finale," Jake Lush McCrum said.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid also shared his thoughts on the event. "Seeing these young girls play with such passion and determination is a reminder of the bright future of women’s cricket in India. Tournaments like the Royals Cricket Cup not only provide exposure but also instil confidence in these athletes to dream big. Congratulations to the champions and all the teams for their hard work and spirit," Dravid said.