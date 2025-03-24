Tamim Iqbal rushed to hospital after experiencing chest pain during DPL match Bangladesh's veteran cricketer Tamim Iqbal has been rushed to the hospital after experiencing chest pain. He is playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League, a domestic One-Day tournament in Bangladesh.

Tamim Iqbal, the former Bangladesh captain, has been rushed to the hospital after he experienced chest pain during the match in Dhaka Premier League today at the BKSP-3 ground in Savar. He is playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club in the tournament and was playing the match against Shinepukur Cricket Club.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the incident happened just after the toss as Tamim, captain of Mohammedan Sporting Club complained of chest pain. Initially, a helicopter was arranged to fly him out of the stadium on an urgent basis but it wasn't possible and he was taken to the nearby Fazilatunnesa Hospital according to match referee Debabrata Paul.

More to follow...