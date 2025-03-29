Tamim Iqbal opens up on his health scare after recent angioplasty Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal recently took to Facebook and talked about his health scare where he suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty. He made the post after being discharged.

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal recently came forward and expressed how thankful he was after being discharged from the hospital after suffering a heart attack. He came forward and expressed his gratitude on Facebook. It is interesting to note that Tamim retired from international cricket in January 2025.

The 36-year-old has continued to play domestic cricket after retiring from international cricket. He was representing Mohammedan Sporting Club in a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match against Shinepukur Cricket Club when he suffered the heart attack.

The former skipper was taken to the local hospital, but after his collapse, he underwent an angioplasty. It was after four days that Tamim Iqbal was discharged, and soon after that, the 36-year-old took to Facebook to express his gratitude.

“By all your prayers, I am at home now. In these four days, I have discovered my surroundings as I found a new life. All that realisation has only love and gratitude. I have got your love throughout my career. But now I have felt it even more intensely. I am really overwhelmed,” Tamim Iqbal posted on Facebook.

Tamim went on to thank the medical professionals, the hospitals, and the support staff who helped him get back on his feet after the life-threatening incident. "How to thank our trainer Yakub Chowdhury Dalim bhai, I don't really know. I learned later, the specialist doctors said that I wouldn't have been saved if Dalim Bhai had not given CPR properly at that time. The road to full recovery is still long. Keep me and my family in your prayers. May everyone's life be beautiful and peaceful. Love for everyone," he wrote.

As for his statistics, Tamim Iqbal is widely revered as one of the best Bangladesh batters of his time. Across formats, the former skipper went on to play 387 games, scoring 15,192 runs to his name before his retirement.