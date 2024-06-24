South Africa knock West Indies out in thriller to qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinal

Follow us on Image Source : AP Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates with Aiden Markram.

Tabraiz Shamsi's three-wicket haul combined with a measured knock (29 runs off 27 balls) by Tristan Stubbs helped South Africa clinch a cliffhanger by three wickets (DLS) against West Indies to join England in the semifinals of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

South Africa's win has knocked the West Indies out of the tournament and the Proteas now find themselves in the semis alongside England.

Shamsi produced a Player of the Match (POTM) performance and finished with figures of 3/27 to limit the Windies to just 135 in their 20 overs. The left-arm wrist spinner was the pick of all the South African bowlers and the West Indies struggled to get him away.

Roston Chase scored a brilliant half-century (52 off 42 balls) and prevented the co-hosts from getting bundled out cheaply. Chase struck three fours and two sixes during the course of his knock and it allowed the Windies to post a respectable total on the board.

In reply, South Africa lost both their openers inside the first two overs as Andre Russell took the responsibility with the ball in hand and provided the Windies with two quick breakthroughs. South Africa recovered a bit after the early stutter as Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs added 27 runs for the third wicket.

But just when it looked like the Proteas were cruising, West Indies came roaring back into the game and took wickets at regular intervals. Chase stepped up yet again for the team with the ball in hand and got two big wickets of David Miller and Tristan Stubbs to put the cat among the pigeons.

However, Marco Jansen showcased nerves of steel to take the game deep and finished it off with a six over long-on off Obed McCoy on the first ball of the last over to win it for the Proteas.