T20 World Cup 2024: Unbeaten South Africa kick off Super 8 round with statement win over impressive USA

The star wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock ended his poor run of form by smashing 74 runs off just 40 balls and captain Aiden Markram added quick 46 runs to help South Africa post a 194 total against the USA in their first Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024 in North Sound.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2024 23:21 IST
SA vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8
Image Source : GETTY South African players celebrating during the SA vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match in North Sound on June 19, 2024

South Africa avoided a late scare to register a deserving 18-run win over the United States of America in their first T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match in North Sound on Wednesday, June 18. Quinton de Kock returned to form with a quickfire fifty to help the Proteas post a 194 total and then Kagiso Rabada took three big wickets to restrict the USA to 176. 

The Proteas continued their unbeaten run with their fifth consecutive win in the World Cup and the latest win will further boost their maiden title bid. The USA also impressed with both bat and ball but fell short in their first-ever taste of a Super 8 clash at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

After unexpected and impressive performances in the first round, the USA raised the expectations to cause further upsets but the South African team proved their superiority with a brilliant performance. With England and West Indies also being drawn into Group 2 of Super 8, the Proteas fans will celebrate two big points against the USA.

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

United States Playing XI: Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Aaron Jones (c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.

More to follow...

