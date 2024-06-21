T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa pull off thrilling comeback win against England to put one foot in semifinal

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South African player during the ENG vs SA T20 World Cup match in Gros Islet on June 21, 2024

South Africa extended their winning run to six games with a thrilling seven-run win over England in the crucial T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 fixture in Gros Islet on Friday, June 21. With two wins in their first two Super 8 games, South Africa find themselves on the verge of securing the semifinal berth.

Quinton de Kock registered back-to-back fifties as South Africa posted a challenging total of 163 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. England struggled in the initial stages but took the game to the wire only to fail to chase down 21 runs in the last two overs.

The defending champions England lost the first four wickets on just 61 inside 11 overs but made a stunning comeback to take control of the game in the death overs. Harry Brook's fifty and a quickfire cameo from Liam Livingstone put the Three Lions in the favourites category but the Proteas shone very late in the game to earn two big points.

T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 2 Points Table

Teams M W L NR Points NRR South Africa 2 2 0 0 4 0.625 England 2 1 1 0 2 0.412 USA 1 0 1 0 0 -0.900 West Indies 1 0 1 0 0 -1.343

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.

England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

More to follow...