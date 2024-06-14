T20 World Cup 2024: England break several records with Oman thrashing in Antigua

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England cricket team

England locked horns against Oman in their third group stage game with a cloud over their campaign. There were a lot of net run-rate calculations with Scotland for them. But they shunned all the talks of getting knocked out with a solid win ending the game only in 99 balls. They first skittled Oman for just 47 runs and then chased the score down in 3.1 overs.

The net run-rate of the defending champions is now much better than Scotland and England will now have to win against Namibia before hoping that Australia beats Scotland. Meanwhile, let us have a look at the records England broke during their big win over Oman:

1 - This is the first time that a T20 World Cup has witnessed three bowlers picking up three or more wickets in an innings. Jofra Archer, Mark Wood picked up three wickets each while Adil Rashid scalped four wickets in the game.

4 - Only three England bowlers shared all 10 wickets in an innings which is the fourth such instance in men's T20I cricket.

1 - Phil Salt smashed the first two balls of England's innings for sixes to become the first ever batter in T20I cricket history to do so.

101 - England chased down the target of 48 runs in just 3.1 overs with 101 balls remaining which is the biggest win for any full member side in men's T20Is.

47 - Oman were skittled for 47 runs which is the fourth lowest total in T20 World Cup history. It is also the lowest total for Oman in their T20I cricket history. Moreover, 47 is also the second lowest total against England in T20Is with 45 being the lowest registered by the West Indies in 2019.