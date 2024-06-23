T20 World Cup 2024: England become first team to earn semifinal spot after thrashing USA by 10 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : PTI England players celebrating during the ENG vs USA T20 World Cup game in Bridgetown on June 23, 2024

England became the first team to qualify for the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with a thumping 10-wicket win over the United States of America in Bridgetown on Sunday, June 23. Jos Buttler led by example by smashing 83* off just 38 balls as the Three Lions chased down a 116-run target in 58 balls.

After failing to win their opening two games in this edition, the defending champions made a stunning comeback to become the first team to reach the semifinals. England displayed an impressive all-round performance and outlined their win with Chris Jordan taking a historic hat-trick and Jos Buttler smashing five sixes in an over.

South Africa and West Indies will clash for the second semifinal berth from Group 2 on Monday morning in North Sound. South Africa remain unbeaten in this tournament and need just a point to earn a semifinal spot while West Indies need two points to join England in the final four.

England won the toss and elected to bowl first with Chris Jordan replacing speedster Mark Wood in the playing eleven. Reece Topley dismissed Andries Gous in the very first over to display but the USA enjoyed powerplay overs with Nitish Kumar and Steven Taylor adding 34 runs for the second wicket.

The veteran spinner Adil Rashid kept England in a dominant position with two valuable wickets in the middle overs and became England's all-time leading wicket-taker in tournament history with 31 wickets. Chris Jordan justified his selection by taking four wickets in the 19th over to become the first England player to clinch a hat-trick in T20Is. Nitish Kumar top-scored with 30 runs for the USA and Jordan emerged as the best bowler with four wickets for 10.

Chasing a low-score total, England openers Phil Salt and Buttler were managed to find just six runs in the first two overs. But Buttler went ballistic in the third over and finished the game in ten overs. Buttler single-handedly led the charge by smashing Harmaeet Singh for five consecutive sixes in the ninth over.

Buttler finished the game with a four off Shadley van Schalkwyk in the tenth over. Salt remained unbeaten on 25 runs while Buttler top-scored with 83* off just 38 balls with the help of six fours and seven sixes to power England to the semifinals. Adil Rashid beat Buttler and Jordan to earn the Player of the Match award for his two wickets for 13.

United States Playing XI: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.

England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.