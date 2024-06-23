T20 World Cup 2024: Chris Jordan creates history, becomes first England player to claim T20I hat trick

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Chris Jordan.

T20 World Cup 2024: England left-arm speedster Chris Jordan has created history for England as he has become the first from his country to take a hat trick in T20Is. The American-born Jordan accomplished the special feat during England's clash against the USA at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Jordan took four wickets in the 19th over of the first innings when he took apart Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar. He has become only the second bowler to take four wickets in T20 World Cups after Curtis Campher, who took four wickets vs Netherlands in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The American side was on 115/6 at the end of the 18th over when Jordan charged in for his final over of the day. He took the wicket off his first ball, removing Anderson on a low full-toss that the batter hit it to long-on. Ali Khan survived the second ball before getting bowled on the third one.

Nosthush Kenjige came to face the fourth ball and was pinned LBW as he missed the flick. USA challenged the umpire's call but it was plumb in front. Netravalkar came to face the hat trick ball and was cleaned up on the very first ball as Jordan completed his hat trick.

List of players to take hat tricks in T20 World Cups:

Brett Lee (AUS) vs BAN, Cape Town, 2007

Curtis Campher (IRE) vs NED, Abu Dhabi, 2021

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) vs SA, Sharjah, 2021

Kagiso Rabada (SA) vs ENG, Sharjah, 2021

Karthik Meiyappan (UAE) vs SL, Geelong, 2022

Joshua Little (IRE) vs NZ, Adelaide, 2022

Pat Cummins (AUS) vs BAN, North Sound, 2024

Pat Cummins (AUS) vs AFG, Kingstown, 2024

Chris Jordan (ENG) vs USA, Bridgetown, 2024

This was also the third time that a team has lost five wickets for the same score in T20Is. Before this, Australia lost five wickets vs Pakistan in 2010 while Mali lost half of their side vs Kenya in 2022.