T20 World Cup 2022 : When and How to watch India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match in India?

Highlights India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match will take place in Brisbane on Monday

India beat Australia 2-1 in the T20I series in Septmeber

New Zealand will be India's opponents in the second warm-up match

Here are all details about the India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match:

When will the India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match before T20 World Cup be played?

With less than a week to go before the start of the T20 World Cup, Team India will gear up against Australia in the first warm-up match in Brisbane. The clash on Monday will serve as India's first official warm-up match and will later play New Zealand. Ahead of the clash, here are all the details of the match and how you can watch the first warm-up match between India vs Australia.

The India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match before T20 World Cup will be played on Monday, October 17th.

What is the venue for the India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match before T20 World Cup?

The India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match before T20 World Cup will be played at the The Gabba in Brisbane.

At what time will the India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match before T20 World Cup match start?

The India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match before T20 World Cup will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where can we watch the broadcast of the India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match before T20 World Cup?

The India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match before T20 World Cup will be broadcsted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live stream of the India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match before T20 World Cup?

The India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match before T20 World Cup will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs Australia Squad

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

