T20 World Cup 2022: When an 11-year-old kid impressed Rohit Sharma in nets - Watch

Highlights 11-year-old Drushil Chauhan bowled to Rohit in nets

Rohit is preparing for the T20 World Cup warm up match as India take on Australia on Monday

India will play Pakistan on Sunday, October 23

It was a day to remember for 11-year-old Drushil Chauhan as the teenager was called into the nets by India skipper Rohit Sharma to bowl. In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) the kid was spotted by Rohit while he took net sessions in Brisbane. The Indian team is all set to play Australia in the first warm-up match in the before the T20 World Cup starts on Saturday (October 22).

\When a 11-year-old impressed @ImRo45 with his smooth action! A fascinating story of Drushil Chauhan who caught the eye of #TeamIndia Captain & got invited to the nets and the Indian dressing room. #T20WorldCup,” read a tweet form BCCI on Sunday.

The kid was spotted in the training session along with hundreds of other kids. However, Rohit spotted the 11-year-old who was bowling with the left-arm. Rohit would then ask the kid to come and an join him and ask to bowl in the nets. While initially it was a tennis ball that entrained the Rohit, young Drushil was then handed a leather ball to bowl in the nets.

Young Darshan also vowed to visit India and play for the country while Rohit and Co will be looking to face another set of left-arm bowlers in the coming days. Shaheen Shah Afridi is fit to represent Pakistan in the opener of the T20 World Cup for Pakistan against India. The likes of Mitchell Starc will also be bowling against India when Australia face them in the first warm-up match on Monday (October 17).

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.

Standby Players:

Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

