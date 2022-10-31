Monday, October 31, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli lashes out in anger, puts Instagram post on privacy breach in Perth hotel

T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli lashes out in anger, puts Instagram post on privacy breach in Perth hotel

T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli has put an Instagram post where he has lashed out in anger after his privacy was breached in a hotel room in Perth

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2022 10:53 IST
T20 World Cup 2022
Image Source : VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli lashes out in anger, puts Instagram post on privacy breach in Perth hotel

Team India’s star player Virat Kohli has lashed out in anger after he posted a video of his hotel room where his privacy was breached. The Indian player posted an Instagram post where he wrote about his privacy breach and dully criticised the manner of the act in which someone entered his hotel room in Perth. The incident took place after India suffered a last-over defeat against South Africa on Sunday at the Optus Stadium.

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” wrote Virat in his Instagram post.

What was the incident?

An unknown fan entered Virat’s room in Perth and was seen shooting a video where and would later post it on social media with the caption, “King Kohli’s Hotel Room.” In the video, the entire room was showcased where his clothing, footwear, and other stuff were shown. The video also showcased the cosmetics that he uses on regular basis.

The incident has sparked another big brawl as the privacy of the players has been a serious issue in recent time.

More to Follow…

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
t20-world-cup-2022

Top News

Latest News