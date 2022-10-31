Follow us on Image Source : VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli lashes out in anger, puts Instagram post on privacy breach in Perth hotel

Team India’s star player Virat Kohli has lashed out in anger after he posted a video of his hotel room where his privacy was breached. The Indian player posted an Instagram post where he wrote about his privacy breach and dully criticised the manner of the act in which someone entered his hotel room in Perth. The incident took place after India suffered a last-over defeat against South Africa on Sunday at the Optus Stadium.

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” wrote Virat in his Instagram post.

What was the incident?

An unknown fan entered Virat’s room in Perth and was seen shooting a video where and would later post it on social media with the caption, “King Kohli’s Hotel Room.” In the video, the entire room was showcased where his clothing, footwear, and other stuff were shown. The video also showcased the cosmetics that he uses on regular basis.

The incident has sparked another big brawl as the privacy of the players has been a serious issue in recent time.

More to Follow…

