T20 World Cup 2022 South Africa Full Schedule, Match Timings in IST, Time Table, Venues and Dates 

T20 World Cup 2022 South Africa Full Schedule, Match Timings in IST, Time Table, Venues and DatesSouth Africa will take on the winner of Group B in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. After the first match on October 24, South Africa will play against Bangladesh on October 27. South Africa will then face India, Pakistan and finally Group A's winner on October 30, November 3 and November 6 respectively.
Here is South Africa's full schedule for ICC T20 World Cup 2022
- Oct. 24 - South Africa vs B1 - 1:30 pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
- Oct. 27 - South Africa vs Bangladesh - 8:30 am - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
- Oct. 30 - India vs South Africa - 4:30 pm - Perth Stadium, Perth
- Nov. 03 - Pakistan vs South Africa - 1:30 pm - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
- Nov. 06 - South Africa vs A2 - 5:30 am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Full Schedule of ICC T20 World Cup 2022
T20 World Cup 2022 - Round 1 qualifiers
Oct. 16 – Sri Lanka vs Namibia – 9:30 am – Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 16 – Qualifier2 vs Qualifier3 – 1:30 pm – Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 17 – West Indies vs Scotland – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 17 – Qualifier1 vs Qualifier4 – 1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 18 – Namibia vs Qualifier3 – 9:30 am – Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 18 – Sri Lanka vs Qualifier2 – 1:30 pm – Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 19 – Scotland vs Qualifier4 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 19 – West Indies vs Qualifier1 -1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 20 – Sri Lanka vs Qualifier3 – 9:30 am – Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 20 – Namibia vs Qualifier2 – 1:30 pm – Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 21 – West Indies vs Qualifier4 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 21 – Scotland vs Qualifier1 – 1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
T20 World Cup 2022 – Super 12: Group 1 fixtures
Oct. 22 – Australia vs New Zealand – 12:30 pm – SCG, Sydney
Oct. 22 – England vs Afghanistan – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium
Oct. 23 – A1 vs B2 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 25 – Australia vs A1 – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium
Oct. 26 – England vs B2 – 9:30 am – MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 26 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 28 – Afghanistan vs B2 – 9:30 am – MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 28 – England vs Australia – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 29 – New Zealand vs A1 – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney
Oct. 31 – Australia vs B2 – 1:30 pm – The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov. 1 – Afghanistan vs A1 – 9:30 am – The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov. 1 – England vs New Zealand- 1:30 pm – The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov. 4 – New Zealand vs B2 – 9:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 4 – Australia vs Afghanistan – 1:30 pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 5 – England vs A1 – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney
T20 World Cup 2022 – Super 12: Group 2 fixtures
Oct. 23 – India vs Pakistan – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 24 – Bangladesh vs A2 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 24 – South Africa vs B1 – 1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 27 – South Africa vs Bangladesh – 8:30 am – SCG, Sydney
Oct. 27 – India vs A2 – 12:30 pm – SCG, Sydney
Oct. 27 – Pakistan vs B1 – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium, Perth
Oct. 30 – Bangladesh vs B1 – 8:30 am – The Gabba, Brisbane
Oct. 30 – Pakistan vs A2 – 12:30 pm – Perth Stadium, Perth
Oct. 30 – India vs South Africa – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium, Perth
Nov. 2 – B1 vs A2 – 9:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 2 – India vs Bangladesh – 1:30 pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 3 – Pakistan vs South Africa – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney
Nov. 6 – South Africa vs A2 – 5:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 6 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh – 9:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 6 – India vs B1 – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne
T20 World Cup 2022 – Knockouts and Final
Nov 9 – Semifinal 1 – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney
Nov 10 – Semifinal 2 – 1:30 pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov 13 – Final – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne
(All Timings are IST)