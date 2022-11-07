T20 World Cup 2022: Relief for Rohit Sharma and co., key England player set to miss semifinal?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV England cricket team

T20 World Cup 2022: India and England are all set to have a go at each other in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022. Both the cricket giants have lifted the fabled trophy for one time each and would like to set a summit clash to lift the title again. But before the action begins in Adelaide, the English side has received a setback due to doubt over one of its star players' availability.

World No.6 and England's star batter Dawid Malan has suffered a groin injury in England's final Super 12 match against Sri Lanka. Malan walked off the field during England's bowling and did not come out to bat when England chased Sri Lanka's 142. The team's vice-captain Moeen Ali opened on Malan's injury.

"He is a big player and has been for a number of years. "He has been one of our best players. I don't know but it (Malan's injury) doesn't look great," Ali told BBC. India and England will square it off against each other at Adelaide Oval. Ali also spoke on the clash. "It doesn't get bigger and better than playing India anywhere in the world because of the crowds and they are such a big side and force in cricket, Ali stated.

England finished second on the points table in Group 1 while India were the table toppers from Group 1. In 5 matches, India secured 8 points while the three lions finished with 7 points. This is India's fourth semifinal in the T20 World Cup. They had qualified for the final four earlier in 2007, 2014 and 2016. Whereas England have made it to the semis four times- 2010, 2016, 2021 and 2022.

Latest Cricket News