T20 World Cup 2022: Twitter reacts to Mohammad Amir's jibe at Pakistan selectors | READ

T20 World Cup 2022: After losing out on the Asia Cup to Sri Lanka just by a whisker, the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) announced their squad for the T20 World Cup which will be played in October later this year. In a surprise move, the Pakistan selectors have not included left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman in the squad and have kept him in the reserves. The squad which was announced on September 15, 2022, has ruffled many feathers but in a very bad way.

Amidst all the chaos around the selection of the World Cup squad, it is Mohammad Amir who is back in the news, yet again. The former speedster for Pakistan seems very unimpressed with the squad composition and as usual as weighed into the matter in a very cheeky manner. Mohammad Amir sent out a tweet that explains his feelings about the selected squad. The left-handed pacer tweeted "chief selector ki cheap selection". Amir has completely written off the squad and his tweet has received very contrasting opinions. Many users have called him out for his match-fixing scandal. As of now, it seems that Amir has invited all sorts of problems for himself.

The former Pakistan speedster had been banned by the board for 5 years after his involvement in the match-fixing scandal. He then made his comeback in 2015-16. Mohammad Amir debuted for Pakistan at the very tender age of 17. Touted as one of the greatest to be at the very start of his career, Amir's involvement in a match-fixing scandal impacted his time with the Pakistan team in more than one way. Amir has 119 wickets in 36 Test matches, 81 wickets in 61 ODI matches, and 59 wickets in 50 T20Is.

Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Usman Qadir.

Traveling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, and Shahnawaz Dahani.

