Sydney Thunder call in 41-year-old assistant coach, ex-RCB all-rounder, as replacement player for BBL

The 41-year-old Australian all-rounder is set to come out of retirement with a potential appearance in the Big Bash League

Sydney Thunder after being rocked by a couple of injuries together, had to think on their feet and decided to call back a T20 superstar Daniel Christian back into the mix from the retirement for the rest of the Big Bash League. Thunder, who were already dealing with the absence of the two Sanghas - Tanveer and Jason - due to injuries and the horrific collision between Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams didn't help either. While Bancroft has been ruled out of the tournament with a broken nose and fractured shoulder, Sams will be on the sidelines for at least a couple of weeks.

Thunder drafted in Hugh Weibgen, who played a handy knock in the win against Perth Scorchers after coming in as concussion substitute and Christian to their squad. While Trent Copeland, Thunder General Manager was delighted to have the services of Christian back, the 41-year-old, who has been with the side for two seasons now as the assistant coach was confident of being ready with the playing opportunity arriving at this point.

"I made the decision during the off season that a return to the BBL or any other T20 leagues was never entirely off the table for me. I've been playing NSW Premier Cricket with UNSW Cricket Club, and training hard. The body feels great, and I wanted to ensure I was prepared if an opportunity arose," Christian said in a Thunder statement.

"The incident with Cam Bancroft and Dan Sams was extremely unfortunate, but I’m really grateful for the opportunity it’s presented. I wish them all the best with their recoveries and hope they’ll be back on the park soon," he added.

Thunder will be Christian's fifth franchise in the Big Bash League having represented the Hobart Hurricanes, Brisbane Heat, Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers, with whom he finished his career in the 2022-23 season. Thunder, who are currently second on the table, will take on Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Monday, January 6, which will also be the Road Safety match as they look to leapfrog the fellow Sydney side to the top of the table with a depleted side.