SYS vs BRH, BBL Final pitch report: How will surface at Sydney Cricket Ground play in summit clash?

SYS vs BRH, BBL Final pitch report: After one and a half months of riveting action, the BBL 13 is set to close with the two finalists looking to punch the other one in the final knockout. It will be a rematch of last week's qualifier between two-time champions Sydney Sixers and the 2012-13 winners Brisbane Heat fighting it out for the glory at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Sixers stormed into the final directly after beating the Heat in the qualifier on January 19. The Heat got another shot at the prize as they faced Adelaide Strikers in the Challenger on January 22 and defeated them to set up a rematch with the Sixers.

Sydney Cricket Ground pitch report

The Sydney Cricket Ground pitch is one that offers enough help to the batters. The ball comes well on the bat and the batters can play through the line. However, the spinners have also enjoyed success at the venue as the ball turns when the match heads forward.

Sydney Cricket Ground - The Numbers Game

T20 Stats

Total Matches - 21

Matches won batting first - 12

Matches won bowling first - 8

Average 1st innings Score - 160

Average 2nd innings Score - 130

Highest total recorded - 221/5 By AUS vs ENG

Lowest total recorded - 101/10 By BAN vs RSA

Highest score chased - 200/3 By IND vs AUS

Lowest score defended - 134/5 By AUSW vs RSAW

Squads:

Brisbane Heat Squad: Josh Brown, Jimmy Peirson(w), Nathan McSweeney(c), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jordan Buckingham, Charlie Wakim, Jack Wildermuth

Sydney Sixers Squad: Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe(w), Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Joel Davies, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis(c), Todd Murphy, Steve OKeefe, Jackson Bird, Izharulhaq Naveed, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Perry