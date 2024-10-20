Suzie Bates scripts world record during Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final, surpasses Mithali Raj

Follow us on Image Source : AP Suzie Bates broke Mithali Raj's record as she took the field in the Women's T20 World Cup final

New Zealand women's team's 'grandma' as she called herself in the press conference ahead of the final, Suzie Bates broke the world record as she took the field in the summit clash of the Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai. Suzie Bates became the most capped player in women's cricket history in international cricket as she went past Mithali Raj during the final. The Women's T20 World Cup final was her 171st T20I and 334th appearance overall in international cricket.

Bates went past former India captain Mithali's 333 appearances and she did well in what might be her final T20 World Cup match for the White Ferns after New Zealand were put in to bat first by South African captain Laura Wolvaardt. Bates, who made her debut as a teenager in 2006 for New Zealand, may not have played a single Test match for the side, however, has gone on to become one of the legends of the game in New Zealand.

Most appearances in international cricket for women

334 matches* - Suzie Bates (New Zealand) - 163 ODIs, 171 T20Is

333 matches - Mithali Raj (India) - 12 Tests, 232 ODIs, 89 T20Is

322 matches - Ellyse Perry (Australia) - 13 Tests, 147 ODIs, 162 T20Is

316 matches - Harmanpreet Kaur (India) - 6 Tests, 133 ODIs, 177 T20Is

309 matches - Charlotte Edwards (England) - 23 Tests, 191 ODIs, 95 T20Is

Bates managed to score a 31-ball 32 but the real heroes of the innings were Amelia Kerr, who scored a 38-ball 43 and Brooke Halliday smashed a 28-ball 38 to help New Zealand go past the 150 mark in the final. South Africa have done well chasing in the tournament, however, a target of 159 runs in the final against a very good bowling attack of the White Ferns will be a massive task.