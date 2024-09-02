Suryakumar Yadav to miss first round of Duleep Trophy with injury | Reports

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Suryakumar Yadav.

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav's hopes of making a comeback into the Test team have suffered a major setback as the flamboyant batter has been reportedly ruled out of the first round of the upcoming Duleep Trophy.

Suryakumar injured his hand while fielding for Mumbai against Tamil Nadu during the recently concluded Buchi Babu Tournament and is likely to miss the first round of the marquee red-ball tournament as reported by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

Duleep Trophy 2024 Schedule

Date Match Venue Time September 5-8 Team A vs Team B M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 9:30 AM September 5-8 Team C vs Team D Rural Development Trust Stadium "A", Ananthapur 9:30 AM September 12-15 Team A vs Team D Rural Development Trust Stadium "A", Ananthapur 9:30 AM September 12-15 Team B vs Team C Rural Development Trust Stadium "B", Ananthapur 9:30 AM September 19-22 Team B vs Team D Rural Development Trust Stadium "B", Ananthapur 9:30 AM September 19-22 Team A vs Team C Rural Development Trust Stadium "A", Ananthapur 9:30 AM

More to follow.....