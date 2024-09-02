Monday, September 02, 2024
     
Suryakumar Yadav to miss first round of Duleep Trophy with injury | Reports

Suryakumar Yadav has played only one red-ball game for India thus far. His Test debut came against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February 2023.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2024 18:25 IST
India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav's hopes of making a comeback into the Test team have suffered a major setback as the flamboyant batter has been reportedly ruled out of the first round of the upcoming Duleep Trophy.

Suryakumar injured his hand while fielding for Mumbai against Tamil Nadu during the recently concluded Buchi Babu Tournament and is likely to miss the first round of the marquee red-ball tournament as reported by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

Duleep Trophy 2024 Schedule

Date Match Venue Time
September 5-8 Team A vs Team B M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 9:30 AM
September 5-8 Team C vs Team D Rural Development Trust Stadium "A", Ananthapur 9:30 AM
September 12-15 Team A vs Team D Rural Development Trust Stadium "A", Ananthapur 9:30 AM
September 12-15 Team B vs Team C Rural Development Trust Stadium "B", Ananthapur 9:30 AM
September 19-22 Team B vs Team D Rural Development Trust Stadium "B", Ananthapur 9:30 AM
September 19-22 Team A vs Team C Rural Development Trust Stadium "A", Ananthapur 9:30 AM

More to follow.....

