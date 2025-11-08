Suryakumar Yadav takes jibe at Mohsin Naqvi with sensible response to Asia Cup trophy row Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team won the five-match T20I series against Australia 2-1 after the fifth T20I in Brisbane was washed out. SKY was indirectly asked about the Asia Cup trophy, to which he gave a sensible reply.

New Delhi:

India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav took a dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi with a sensible response to the Asia Cup trophy issue, which has bow seemed to have headed towards a resolution.

Suryakumar spoke to the media after India's 2-1 T20I series win over Australia following the wash-out in the final clash in Brisbane. On an indirect question about the trophy row, SKY gave an indirect reply.

He appeared for the press conference after the series win, and the media briefing had begun with the trophy question. A journalist asked SKY, "Finally got a T20 trophy, a chance to touch the trophy." The India captain replied, "It feels great to finally get to touch the trophy. Felt it in my hands when I was handed over the trophy for the series victory."

Meanwhile, Surya reminded the media of the ODI World Cup trophy that the Indian women's team won a few days back. "A few days back, another trophy arrived in India. Our women's team has won the World Cup. That trophy has also arrived back home. It feels great, and getting to touch this trophy as well feels good," SKY added.

However, the ice seems to have broken between the BCCI and the PCB and the ACC chief Naqvi. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia revealed that the two parties, during an informal chat at an ICC meeting, have agreed to settle the issue amicably and work towards a resolution at the earliest.

"I was a part of both the informal and formal meetings of the ICC. PCB chairperson Mohsin Naqvi was also present," Saikia told PTI.

"During the course of a formal meeting, it was not on the agenda, but ICC facilitated a meeting between me and the PCB chief separately in the presence of a senior ICC office-bearer and another senior official," Saikia added.

"It was really good to start the process of negotiation. Both sides cordially participated in the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the ICC board meeting," he added, assuring that a solution will be worked out soon.

Saikia says options will be explored

Saikia confirmed that the two parties will now work to get the issue resolved. "Both sides will work out something to solve the issue at the earliest. The ice has been broken now, so various options will be worked out. There will be options from the other side as well, and we will also give options on how to settle this issue and come to an amicable solution," Saikia said.