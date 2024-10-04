Suryakumar Yadav set to surpass Pakistan's T20 legend in series opener against Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20I captain, will return to action against Bangladesh on Sunday (October 6) in the first of a three-match T20I series. He is returning from an injury sustained in the Buchi Babu Trophy and played red-ball cricket in the Duleep Trophy recently. Surya will be looking forward to donning the Indian jersey again and has a great chance to surpass Shoaib Malik and two other stalwarts in the first T20I itself.

Surya has so far amassed 2432 runs in just 68 innings in the format at an average of 42.66 and a strike rate of 168.65. He needs only four runs to go past Malik in the list of players with the most runs in T20Is. Pakistan's T20 great scored 2435 runs in his illustrious career in the format. Meanwhile, India's T20I captain also has a chance to go past David Miller and Eoin Morgan in the series opener.

He needs only six runs to go past Miller and 27 runs to surpass Morgan in terms of runs in the shortest format of the game. If he crosses the 27-run mark in the Gwalior T20I, Surya has a chance to jump to 15th position in the list of players with the most runs in T20Is. He is already the third-highest run-scorer for India and given his form, there is every chance for the 34-year-old to complete 3000 runs in the format.

Runs scored by Surya, Morgan, Miller and Malik in T20Is

Players Runs Scored Eoin Morgan 2458 David Miller 2437 Shoaib Malik 2435 Suryakumar Yadav 2432

For the unversed, the opening game of the series between India and Bangladesh is set to be played at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, in Gwalior on October 6. The next two matches will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 9 and 12 respectively.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.