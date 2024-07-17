Suryakumar set to be named captain for Sri Lanka T20Is, emerges dark horse for role till WC 2026: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav.

India's T20 beast Suryakumar Yadav is reportedly set to become the captain for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. India are looking for captaincy options in the shortest format after the T20I retirement of Rohit Sharma, who bid adieu to the T20Is alongside Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja following the T20 World Cup 2024 win.

Hardik Pandya was seen as a natural choice to take the T20I charge from Rohit, having a proven experience as a skipper in the format, for India, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. But it is being learnt that his fitness concerns are set to see Surya being named the captain for the Sri Lanka series with the possibility of an extension till the T20 World Cup in 2026.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Surya is set to become the captain for the T20I series against Sri Lanka as he is certain in the batting line-up. He has also led India in T20Is in the past - in five T20Is against Australia and three against South Africa - in late 2023.

A report in PTI states that SKY is the preferred choice for captaining the team in Sri Lanka T20Is and has also emerged as a dark horse to be the T20 leader till the World Cup 2026. India are the reigning T20 champions of the world and are now building a team for the next T20 World Cup - in 2026 in Sri Lanka and India. It also said that new head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar have spoken to Hardik of this change of plan.

"Hardik Pandya was India's T2O vice-captain under Rohit Sharma. He is completely fit and available for the three-match T20I series and was supposed to lead the side but there is a very strong feeling that SKY would be the potential leader not only for the Sri Lanka series but till the 2026 World Cup," a senior BCCI source said as quoted by PTI.

They will now be under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, whose first assignment with the Men in Blue will be India's tour of Sri Lanka, featuring three T20Is and as many ODIs. He takes the baton from Rahul Dravid, who was at the helm for more than two and a half years.

The PTI report stated that Hardik has made himself available for the T20I series against Sri Lanka but asked for rest in the ODIs for "very personal reasons". "Hardik's break from ODIs is for very personal reasons. He doesn't have any fitness issue as is being suggested in the media," the official said.

Notably, Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah are likely to miss the ODIs, PTI had reported earlier. The focus of these players will be on Test matches for now as India have to play 10 Tests by early January 2025.

In Rohit's absence, it is reported that either KL Rahul or Shubman Gill will take the charge in ODIs against Sri Lanka.